Gov Kemp to deploy National Guard troops, $100 Million to healthcare staff amid Covid-19 surge

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Kemp met with nine Georgia health systems Wednesday and announced a plan to deploy National Guard troops to help hospitals and public health departments. In addition to sending out the troops, Governor Kemp also announced he will be allocating $100 million towards health care staff throughout Georgia.
Governor Kemp sent out the following tweet detailing the plan :
Governor Kemp added a message of hope to all Georgians in the end of the documents attached to the tweet.
I want to reassure Georgians that we’ve gotten through this before, and we will do it again. We’re all in this fight together. As we work diligently to provide aid and cut down on people’s wait times at testing locations, we urge Georgians to be patient and be compassionate to your fellow neighbors. May God bless and protect you all.Governor Brian Kemp