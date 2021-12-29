Gov Kemp to deploy National Guard troops, $100 Million to healthcare staff amid Covid-19 surge

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Kemp met with nine Georgia health systems Wednesday and announced a plan to deploy National Guard troops to help hospitals and public health departments. In addition to sending out the troops, Governor Kemp also announced he will be allocating $100 million towards health care staff throughout Georgia.

Governor Kemp sent out the following tweet detailing the plan :

This morning I spoke with heads of 9 different health systems around the state for updates on what medical providers are facing & current needs. I also shared the following with state officials, executive departments, and the media this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/D6HM9xUWS9 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 29, 2021

Governor Kemp added a message of hope to all Georgians in the end of the documents attached to the tweet.