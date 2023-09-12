GEORGIA (WJBF) – Governor Brian P. Kemp is temporarily suspending the state’s excise tax on fuel to provide direct relief to families throughout the state.

The executive order will go into effect on Wednesday, September 13 at 12:00 a.m. and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on October 12, 2023.

Suspension of the gas tax will save Georgians 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel.