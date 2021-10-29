Gov. Kemp suing Biden administration over vaccine mandate for federal contractors

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage, File)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia’s Republican governor and attorney general have prepared a lawsuit aimed at the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

President Joe Biden in September introduced a sweeping plan to require businesses with 100 or more employees to prove they are vaccinated against COVID or produce a negative test weekly.

But Georgia’s lawsuit — backed by Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia — takes aim at an order requiring federal contractors to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 (unless they have a religious or medical exemption).

Gov. Brian Kemp called the move “an unlawful and unconstitutional overreach.”

“Just as we believe in protecting the physical health and well-being of our fellow Georgians, we are equally dedicated to protecting them from the unlawful actions of the federal government,” stated Attorney General Chris Carr.

We cannot and will not allow this unconstitutional federal government overreach to go unchallenged. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 29, 2021

The state will charge Biden and other federal defendants with violating the Tenth Amendment and the Spending Clause of the U.S. Constitution, among other arguments.

Georgia Democrats were quick to fire back, calling the lawsuit “nothing more than a dangerous political stunt.”

“The vast majority of Americans support President Biden’s actions to protect our communities’ health against the spread of coronavirus, and Georgia’s recent rise in vaccinations prove that it is working,” continued Rhyna Lake, spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced similar litigation against the mandate for federal contractors. The GOP governor is seeking an immediate injunction to the rule.