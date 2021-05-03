Gov. Kemp signs off on adoption, foster care reform bills

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on a series of bills Monday aimed at reforming adoption and foster care in Georgia.

He’s also planning to sign House Bill 534 later in the afternoon, which makes it a misdemeanor for anyone who organizes, promotes or participates in street racing in Georgia.

The governor says there are 11,000 children in the state’s care — the lowest since 2015. Last year, 1,429 children were adopted in Georgia, which is a 17% increase from 2018.

“While these statistics are promising, there’s still more work to be done to improve the lives of children in our state,” Kemp said. And I’m proud to say the legislation I will sign today received broad bipartisan support.”

The legislation — HB 154, SB 28, SB 107, HB 562, SB 20, HB 548 — targets a number of issues in adoption, and the foster care system.

One bill lowers the required age to adopt, which will, in turn, make it easier for close relatives to adopt children out of foster care. Another expands resources available to juvenile courts.