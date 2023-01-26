ATLANTA (WJBF) — Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Thursday authorizing the use of up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard after protests in downtown Atlanta turned violent last weekend.

The state of emergency is in place for 15 days or until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 unless the governor renews the declaration.

The state of emergency allows Georgia National Guard troops to be called up to active duty and gives them the same powers as law enforcement to arrest and apprehend suspects should circumstances warrant the protection of others or property.

Gov. Kemp notes in the declaration that the state respects peaceful protests, “but do not tolerate acts of violence against persons or property.”

The state of emergency comes amid protests over the construction of a police training facility and an officer-involved shooting death of a protester of the said facility outside of Atlanta.