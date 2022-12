ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is extending an existing State of Emergency for the state as more winter weather is expected to impact the region into Tuesday.

The extension will continue for another 24 hours and will end on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the safety of Georgia families, I have extended the State of Emergency related to this weather event by an additional 24 hours.



I continue to urge all Georgians to be weather aware and prepared. https://t.co/P4yDG7kkKe pic.twitter.com/FnxmbeEhHG — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 26, 2022

“I continue to urge all Georgians to be weather aware and prepared,” the Governor wrote in a tweet announcing the extension.