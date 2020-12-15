Gov. Kemp, DPH commissioner to visit Savannah as vaccine distribution begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 6,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Georgia Monday with more expected later this week.

Part of the shipment came to the Chatham County Health Department, where Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Toomey will visit Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to being on the coast today to give more details on our plans to get the vaccine to our frontline healthcare workers and most vulnerable,” the governor tweeted.

Some vaccinations were given to public health staff Monday afternoon, and additional shots will be given to local health care workers during Kemp and Toomey’s visit.

Other doses from this first shipment will soon be distributed to area hospitals and facilities with high-risk individuals.

The governor and commissioner are expected to speak around 2:30 p.m. Keep an eye on this page for live coverage.