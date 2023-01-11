GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia.

Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, creating more than 2,500 new jobs in northwest Georgia.

These investments are expected to bring Q cells’ total solar panel production capacity in Georgia to 8.4 gigawatts by 2024.

“I am honored to announce the growth of Q cells in Georgia for a second time in less than a year,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With a focus on innovation and technology, Georgia continues to set itself apart as the No. 1 state for business. Combined with our robust logistics infrastructure, top-ranked workforce training program, and collaborative approach, Georgia provides a business-friendly environment that means jobs for hardworking Georgians in every corner of the state and success for both existing and new companies. We’re excited for Qcells’ continued success in the Peach State.”

Q cells will construct a new manufacturing facility located at Highland 75 Corporate / Industrial Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site in Bartow County.

The new, state-of-the-art facility will manufacture 3.3 gigawatts of solar ingots, wafers, cells, and finished panels. The new facility will create approximately 2,000 new jobs for the region.

Q cells expects to break ground at the Cartersville site in the first quarter of 2023.

Interested individuals can learn more about working at Q cells by searching Q cells, Dalton on www.indeed.com or at qcells.com/us/careers-at-q-cells.