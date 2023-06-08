GEORGIA (WJBF) – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced preliminary grant awards totaling more than $83.5 million for 118 qualified projects.

This is to improve community-level public safety measures and address law enforcement staffing challenges that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several counties in the CSRA will receive significant rewards:

Richmond County Marshal’s Office – $1,578,558.30 To acquire security screening equipment and technology to mitigate or reduce the possibility of gun crimes in the courts. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office – $1,255,017.50 To purchase new body-worn cameras and implement public safety technology and proactive policing methods to combat gun violence. Burke County Sheriff’s Office – $1,312,867.33 To create a Comprehensive Youth Violence Crime Reduction and Prevention Program. McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office – $300,025 To invest in equipment and technology to aid in the fight against violent crime. Washington County Sheriff’s Office – $1,593,102.52 To establish the 1st rural multi-agency mobile response crisis team, comprised of Washington, Hancock, Glascock, Jefferson, Johnson, and Wilkinson Counties.