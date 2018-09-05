GOP Georgia Governor candidate Brian Kemp secures endorsement from NFIB

Brian Kemp secured the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business, or NFIB.

Monday Night Brewery, like Waffle House and Star Coaches, is one of the 7,000 Georgia businesses who are part of NFIB. The organization threw its backing behind Kemp.

The organization says their members voted to endorse Secretary Kemp because of his small business background and focus on cutting regulation.

NFIB is independent business, not necessarily small business — Kemp’s Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams has actually branded herself as the small business candidate with a proposal to do a $10 million loan program which would aim to help 5000 small businesses each add 10 jobs.

Kemp says that’s bad business and not part of his plan.

“That’s absolutely the wrong answer. Taking $10 million dollars of government money to give to small businesses is not going to work. First of all, it’s not going to move the needle at all. It’s a lot of money but when you’re thinking about using it in a statewide program, it’s a drop in the bucket.”

Kemp says while he wants to grow independent business across the state, he’s still focused on the big business drivers as well and just met with Home Depot this week.

Note: Monday Night Brewery did not independently endorse Secretary Kemp, but is part of a larger organization which did.