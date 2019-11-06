Gold Cross EMS selected to be one of the Infectious Disease Transport Network providers in Georgia

ATLANTA Ga. (WJBF) – Gold Cross EMS has been selected to be one of the Infectious Disease Transport Network providers in Georgia. Any patient with a highly infectious disease (Ebola) would be transported by Gold Cross EMS due to extreme training in that type of transport.

An ongoing Ebola epidemic in the Congo was spread to Nigeria. Nigeria declared a state of emergency to try and contain the epidemic, but failed. A single case of Ebola Virus was reported in the U.S. where treatment was administered at University of Nebraska Medical Center. Since then, over 30 cases of the Ebola Virus have been under investigation/confirmed in the Southeast including Georgia.

These training exercises will be conducted until November 8, 2019 across multiple places in the Southeast. These exercises are designed to make a safe learning environment available for participants to practice the processes.