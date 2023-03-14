MEXICO/ATHENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A GoFundMe account has been started for University of Georgia student, Liza Burke.

According to the site, Liza was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when she complained of have a headache and returned to her room to lie down.

A few hours later, her friends called the doctor because they couldn’t wake her.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Arteriovenous malformation (AVM) which cause her brain to hemorrhage.

According to WSB-TV, Burke is now back in Jacksonville

Click here to donate.