Below is a release from the University of Georgia athletic department regarding GoFundMe accounts setup to support the families of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCrory:

We have been overwhelmed and touched by the outpouring of love and support for the families of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, as well as the other members of our Georgia Athletics community.

We continue to communicate with the families and provide support in a number of ways.



Many people have reached out asking how to help.

In addition to the Athletic Association’s efforts, verified GoFundMe accounts for the families have been set up to allow everyone an opportunity to support the Willock and LeCroy families.



Each of these GoFundMe accounts are verified and funds go directly to the families.

Donate to the Devin Willock family GoFundMe:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-devin-willock-uga-football

Donate to the Chandler LeCroy family GoFundMe:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-chandler-lecroy-uga-football



