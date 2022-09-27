EATONTON, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Writers Museum has announced its second annual ghost hunting event in Eatonton.

The event will be held on Saturdays, October 15, 22, 29 and November 5 at 6:30 pm, starting at the Georgia Writers Museum.

A paranormal investigation will be lead by Denise Rolfe and her team from the Southeastern Institute of Paranormal Research.

The investigation will take place across several locations in Downtown Eatonton, including Panola Hall, Eatonton School, and Blackwell’s Furniture.

There will also be plenty of new sites visited including the abandoned city jail, the downtown hotel, and more.

Last year, over 250 people showed up for the supernatural event.

Tickets are $45 per person, combo tickets that include “Crime & Wine” on Friday nights are $70 per person.