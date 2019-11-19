Georgia’s ‘turning point’? Debate signals Democratic hopes

SANDY SPRINGS, GA – MARCH 06: “I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at a polling station in St Andrew Presbyterian Church March 6, 2012 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Ten states, including Georgia, hold caucuses and primaries today for voters to pick their choices for the Republican presidential nominee. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) – Growth and urbanization, along with President Donald Trump’s struggles among previously GOP-leaning white college graduates, have put Georgia on the cusp of presidential battleground status.

The question is how close.

Republicans acknowledge demographic change but are skeptical the state will swing to Democrats.

As with any competitive electorate, Georgia’s direction will turn on a combination of variables within an electorate that now exceeds 7 million registered voters.

The 2020 elections offer plenty of opportunities for both sides to prove their case.

Georgia will play host to this month’s Democratic presidential debate, featuring 10 candidates. It is being held Wednesday at actor Tyler Perry’s Atlanta film complex.