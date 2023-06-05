GEORGIA., (WJBF) – Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan is pleased to unveil a refreshed and streamlined website, and new branding.

The new look and enhanced online experience will make it easier for people to identify and connect with Path2College 529 Plan when it comes to saving for higher education. Families will get the same flexible plan with a fresh, modern look and an enhanced, easy-to-use website.

The improved Path2College 529 Plan website offers easier navigation to learn about investment options, tax benefits and other plan features, quick access to answers to common questions, several tools to help Georgia families make decisions, and resources for Georgia financial professionals and employers. Additionally, users can open a new account through the READYSAVE 529® app.

Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley, says “We are excited about the new and improved Path2College website. The updated site and READYSAVE 529® app are excellent resources for Georgia families to access the tools needed to research, open and manage their 529 accounts in ways that meet their education savings goals and Saving regularly over time makes an impact and helps build a strong financial foundation. I encourage parents and grandparents to explore the new Path2College website and learn about their options and the advantages of saving.”

To learn more about Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan, its investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses please see the Plan Description click here.