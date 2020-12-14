Georgia’s first COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the Savannah area.

The Coastal Health District (CHD) — which serves Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties — is the first facility in the state to receive doses.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, additional shipments of vaccine are expected later this week in the state, including in metro Atlanta.

“This is unbelievably exciting. We’ve been dealing with this since January or February and looking for a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, CHD director.

Georgia’s first COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives in the Coastal Empire (Georgia Department of Public Health)

CHD received 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine which will be distributed starting Monday afternoon. Two local public health locations have the ultracold freezers needed to properly store the vaccine.

Officials say a broader program will begin Wednesday for high-priority individuals in Chatham, Glynn and surrounding counties, such as health care workers and those living and working in long-term care facilities.

Some local hospitals will also receive part of the first shipment as the facilities await their own deliveries.

“I think that knowing that we have the vaccine, that we are really beginning to distribute it to those at highest risk and those that are putting their lives on the line every day as they care for people with COVID is just phenomenal,” Davis said.

