Georgians 65 and older, first responders to receive COVID vaccine soon

GEORGIA (WJBF) – In Georgia, if you’re 65 years or older, you could be getting the COVID vaccine in two weeks.

The new plan also includes first responders, law enforcement officers and firefighters.

This next vaccination phase is expected to begin in about 2 weeks, provided the state continues to receive an adequate supply of the shot.

No word on whether this would be the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

