GEORGIA (WJBF) – In Georgia, if you’re 65 years or older, you could be getting the COVID vaccine in two weeks.
The new plan also includes first responders, law enforcement officers and firefighters.
This next vaccination phase is expected to begin in about 2 weeks, provided the state continues to receive an adequate supply of the shot.
No word on whether this would be the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Pet food recalled after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sick in US
- Georgians 65 and older, first responders to receive COVID vaccine soon
- Senator Kelly Loeffler hosts rally in Augusta
- How much is COVID relief debate impacting Augusta voters
- Vaccine clinics scheduled for some extended care facilities, others await Operation Warp Speed’s COVID-19 answer
- Local woman appearing on ABC’s new game show “The Hustler”
- Local business owner donating to two charities, taking votes from the public
- Health care workers at AU receive Moderna vaccine