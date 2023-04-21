ATLANTA (AP) — Students applying to 23 of Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges next year won’t need to take the SAT or ACT college tests to apply.

Regents voted Wednesday to let students apply without the tests through the 2024-2025 school year.

University System of Georgia officials say renewed testing requirements would likely drive students to other colleges.

Tests will remain required at the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, while Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville will resume a testing requirement.

Augusta University’s Division of Enrollment and Student Affairs is embracing the recent decision by the University System of Georgia to waive SAT/ACT test requirements for another academic year.

“Augusta University is excited to continue offering test-optional admissions for qualified first-year applicants,” said Nathan Rice, director of undergraduate admissions. “This policy has allowed us to provide expanded access to our wonderful opportunities, and we are delighted for it to continue. We are committed to working with students and providing them multiple avenues to become Jaguars.”

USG began waiving test requirements in March 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. System administrators say nearly 79% of accredited colleges and universities countrywide do not require standardized tests for admission.