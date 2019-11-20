Georgia woman gets life sentence in boyfriend’s slaying

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia woman convicted of shooting her boyfriend to death then confessing to the crime at a mental health facility has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports 45-year-old Yashicer Alexandra Pritchett was found guilty of felony murder on Monday for the 2018 attack on her boyfriend, 51-year-old Tommy Ellis Marshall Jr. Under her sentence, she’ll be eligible for parole.

Prosecutors say Pritchett and Marshall had a dispute over him talking to another woman. Crime scene evidence showed she shot him in the neck as he bent over to fix a TV.

Prosecutors added that Pritchett checked herself into a mental health center afterward and called 911 the next day, telling dispatchers Marshall was hurt and someone should check on him. Police found his body days later.

