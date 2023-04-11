SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The University of Georgia’s current Uga is set to retire this Saturday, ushering in a new pup to take the reigns.

Uga X, also known as Que, will head into retirement as the winningest mascot in Georgia Bulldogs history on the heels of back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships.

He’s been on the sidelines since 2015.

During pregame ceremonies at the G-Day Game on Saturday, the university will introduce Boom, a 10-month-old English Bulldog, as Uga XI.

The ceremonial collaring will take place around 3:50 p.m. on the 20-yard line in the northeast corner of Sanford Stadium.