Georgia to execute man later this month for 1996 killing

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia couple is in custody after they allegedly tried to induce an adoption with the promise of a car.

The Times reports 44-year-old William McClain and 36-year-old Rebecca McClain, of Blue Ridge, were arrested Thursday after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to help the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of a couple persuading a mother to sign over her rights to her 10-month-old child “for the consideration of a vehicle.”