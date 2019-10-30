ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Supreme Court temporarily halts execution of man convicted in convenience store clerk’s killing.

Ray Jefferson Cromartie was scheduled to die Wednesday evening. He was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to death for the April 1994 slaying of Richard Slysz at a convenience store in Thomasville.

The state says Cromartie and another man entered a convenience store and shot Slysz. Authorities say Cromartie also shot and gravely injured another convenience store clerk a few days earlier.

Cromartie’s attorneys say he has maintained that he didn’t shoot either clerk. They’ve asked for DNA testing on evidence from the shootings but have so far been turned down by the courts.

