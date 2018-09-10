Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice chosen

ATLANTA (WJBF) - As the drama unfolds in Washington over the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Georgia politicians banded together to support the swearing in of a new Chief Justice for Georgia's Supreme Court.

The newly named Chief Justice Harold Melton was appointed by then Governor Sonny Perdue after serving as his executive counsel.

Perdue says that Melton's greatest strength is bringing people together.

He says that while most Georgians may not think about or even know who their Supreme Court Justices are -- jurists like Melton make a big difference in your day-to-day life.

"We wrestle with we have to put our personal desires and wishes aside and be governed by the rule of law. We're not the legislature. The legislature makes the law and has the right to be wrong. We don't determine whether we agree with the law, we determine whether it's constitutional," says Chief Justice Melton.

Melton's children say their dad has a servant's heart,and that most people wouldn't believe how funny the jurist is at home.