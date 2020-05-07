Georgia State Rep pushes for final passage of Hate Crimes legislation

ATLANTA (WJBF) – There’s a push in the Georgia House of Representatives to pass a hate crimes law in the state, renewed by the recent fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

25-year-old Arbery was shot and killed February 23rd as he was jogging through a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia.

State Representative Chuck Efstration (R-Dacula), chairman of the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee, announced Thursday that he will advocate for the passage of House Bill 426, also known as the “Georgia Hate Crimes Act” when the 2020 legislative session resumes this year.

“For two years, I have been working to pass a hate crimes law in Georgia,” said Chairman Efstration. “Speaker David Ralston made this bipartisan bill a priority in the Georgia House of Representatives last year, and I am calling on the State Senate to pass House Bill 426 as soon as possible.”

The federal government and 46 other states currently have hate crime laws in place.

“Members of the Georgia House will be monitoring the Ahmaud Arbery case to see if we may need to review the law on ‘citizen arrests’ and other issues,” added Chairman Efstration. “It is now time for the Georgia Senate to do the right thing and pass the Georgia Hate Crimes Act without delay.”

