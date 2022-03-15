SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many in Georgia are certainly feeling the pain at the pump. But the move to suspend the state gas tax is picking up speed.

A bill, which would suspend taxes on gas through May, passed the House last week and has moved on to the state Senate.

“I certainly will vote in favor of suspending the gas tax, which is 29 cents in the state of Georgia. The House voted on it Friday, so it came to us today,” said Sen. Ben Watson, a Republican from Savannah.

Watson said the legislation could be taken up as early as Wednesday but that the Senate must suspend the rules to deal with this type of bill. He did say there appears to be bipartisan support for the bill, so he’s hopeful a vote will be taken quickly.

“I think everybody is interested in this as the price of gasoline has skyrocketed, and, you know, I think this is something we can do certainly in support of Ukraine and obviously, for the citizens of Georgia,” said Watson.

Kirara Baker of Savannah couldn’t agree more. WSAV found her pumping gas Tuesday afternoon, but she said should could only afford to put in $30, which gave her six gallons. She said her Jeep is a gas guzzler but that she needs to drive to take her children to school, run a small cleaning business and get to two other part-time jobs.

“The economy has us all inching and pinching, praying and wishing,” she said half-joking.

Baker said a reduction of almost 30 cents a gallon for gasoline would be a big relief.

“Anything at this point would help because this is ridiculous,” she said.

Gov. Brian Kemp recently requested that lawmakers suspend the gas tax to provide at least some temporary help to drivers.

Watson is hopeful senators will act this week and says he believes the governor will sign the measure quickly.