Georgia state budget provides additional funding for domestic violence shelters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia House and Senate negotiators agreed on a $27 billion state budget for 2022. One proposal is for an additional $1 million for domestic abuse shelters.

Safe Homes Domestic Violence Center offers emergency shelter, counseling, and legal advocacy for victims of domestic abuse across 10 counties.

Executive director Aimee Hall says victims often reenter abusive situations because of financial instability, so Safe Homes also provides workforce training and transportation to job interviews

“When they’re here, we really work to give them tools in their toolboxes, if you will, to help them become self-sufficient,” Hall said.

Hall says the center receives incredible community support.

“Through the shutdown, and through this whole year, we never stopped providing those essential services,” Hall said. “Our community plays a big part in the longevity of Safe Homes and the sustainability of Safe Homes.”

But running a 24/7 shelter isn’t cheap, and last year, domestic violence shelters lost a huge portion of their federal funding.

Hall says the directors from 48 shelters in the state contacted Georgia legislators, asking them to increase state funding.

“We’re very pleased that the senate is proposing an additional $1 million, which will help to operate our shelter,” Hall said. “It will help continue to help us fund the essential needs of victims of domestic violence.”