Georgia Special Legislative Session preview
(WJBF) - Tuesday is the first day of a special legislative session in Georgia.
Governor Deal officially called the special session to approve emergency relief funding following Hurricane Michael. That money, which will be allocated to state agencies and local governments, is expected to total around 270 million dollars.
Special sessions cost taxpayers $40,000 per day -- and this one is expected to last around 5 days. That adds up to around $200 thousand dollars. And, some critics say the session is only happening now because of the second item on the agenda.
The call to session says that the other item is to make official Governor Deal's Executive Order from July 30th. That order suspended state collection of the jet fuel tax. In particular, Atlanta's hometown airline, Delta, is expected to save around $40 million dollars per year because of that tax break. If approved during the special session, that break will officially be credited to Governor Deal's term.
You can count on our Atlanta Bureau to keep you updated on what happens in the special session and how your lawmakers' decisions affect you.
