Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested on drug charges

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia sheriff says one of his deputies has been arrested on drug charges. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said in a Facebook post that Paul Nicholas Stewart was arrested Friday.

Freeman said he received a call around 10 a.m. Friday from Butts County Sheriff Gary Long, who said an investigation there revealed that a Monroe County deputy was involved in illegal drug activity.

Stewart was arrested that day. He was being held without bond. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his arrest.