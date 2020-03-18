Georgia Senator tests positive for coronavirus

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A member of the Georgia State Senate tested positive for the coronavirus.

Senate staff say the senator showed symptoms dating back to March 10th and the last potential exposure was this past Monday when Georgia lawmakers convened for a special session to approve a joint resolution for the governor’s Public Health Emergency.

The General Assembly suspended session last Friday. No word on when they will reconvene to finish up the 11 days of the session. But they are expected to be back on April 15th at the state capitol — which is when the Public Health Emergency could be renewed further by the governor.

The Department of Health has recommended all State Senators and staff to self-quarantine for 14 days until March 30th — which at this point is already happening because of the suspended session.

Senate leaders have released the following statement:

“Today, Senate members and staff were notified that a senator had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), after first experiencing symptoms on March 10. As a result, and based upon the recommendation of the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health Dr. Kathleen Toomey and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Senate members and Senate employees have been asked to self-quarantine for fourteen days. While not a part of the official recommendation to self-quarantine, members of the public who frequent the Capitol should use their best judgment when making a decision to self-quarantine and should contact their primary care provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms. At this time, we ask for privacy for the patient and continue to encourage the public to follow the recommendations established by state, local and federal healthcare professionals”.

