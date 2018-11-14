Georgia Senator arrested after 'Count Every Vote' press conference
ATLANTA (WJBF) - Some legislators and Georgia religious leaders banded together Tuesday to chant "count every vote," saying it is not about who wins the Governor's race, but about fundamental tenants of democracy.
One particular area they focused on were the votes of Georgia's men and women in uniform which would have gone uncounted in the original push to certify results.
"It sends the wrong message for the men and women serving our country and this great state that we are not letting their vote be heard. In this great democracy we owe them that," said Senator Lester Jackson of Chatham County.
That press conference also focused on the way that the voter issues, such as lack of machines and no power cords, primarily only affected precincts with a majority of minority voters.
Shortly after that press conference, thing turned into a protest about counting every vote, leading to the arrest of at least one State Senator, Nikema Williams -- one of her Senate colleagues posted a picture and asked why the senator would have to leave the capitol, given that it is her office.
Williams represents District 39, in Atlanta.
