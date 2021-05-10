Georgia Sen. Ossoff introduces ‘Voters Access to Water Act’ in response to elections bill

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff introduced a new piece of legislation in congress, Monday, called the “Voters Access to Water Act.”

The measure is a direct response to Senate Bill 202 that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed into law, which Republicans say would restore voter confidence and keep elections safe.

But Democrats like Ossoff says the Election Integrity Act law criminalizes anyone trying to hand out water to voters waiting in line with violators facing up to a year in prison, and could deter voters.

Senator Ossoff says this could discourage people from showing up to the polls especially in locations with long wait times, and says no other state in the country has such a restriction.

“To criminalize a good Samaritan, non partisan volunteer, who is providing a bottle of water to a voter who may be elderly, disabled, who may have mobility issues – who may have to wait for hours to vote is wrong,” says Sen. Ossoff.

Georgia’s Governor and Secretary of State say poll workers can hand out water, but added this new provision in SB 202 so that people couldn’t hand out water if they are within 150 feet, as this could foster politicking, meaning people could try to sway voters.