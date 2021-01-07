Georgia Secretary Raffensperger releases letter to Congress

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A slew of House bills killed by inaction in the Senate may find new life after Democrats flipped the two upper-chamber seats in Georgia, civil rights organizations say.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock ousted Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in an expensive and hotly contested election. This means Republicans will control only 50 votes in the next Senate, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris can break a tie in favor of Democrats.