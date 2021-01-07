Georgia Secretary Raffensperger releases letter to Congress

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has released a letter to Congress, refuting false claims made regarding Georgia elections.
You can read the full letter below or by clicking HERE.
