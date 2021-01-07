Georgia Secretary Raffensperger releases letter to Congress

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta. Raffensperger is under attack from President Donald Trump and other fellow Republicans in the aftermath of the heated election season. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has released a letter to Congress, refuting false claims made regarding Georgia elections.

You can read the full letter below or by clicking HERE.

