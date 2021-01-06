Georgia Secretary of State’s Office holds runoff election update

ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is holding a press conference updating on the count in Tuesday’s runoff election.

This comes after the Associated Press called one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs early Wednesday morning for Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The winner of the Perdue-Ossoff race will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

The press conference is set for 11 a.m. We’ll have a replay on this page shortly after it concludes.

