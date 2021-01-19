Georgia Secretary of State’s Office certifies runoff election results

ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has now certified the results for the January 5, 2021 runoff election.

The certified results of state and federal races can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

In certifying the results, the Secretary of State affirmed that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state and federal candidate. Further, the Secretary of State affirms that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county.

Democrat Jon Ossoff defeated Republican David Perdue, who held the seat for the past six years and had the strong support of President Donald Trump.

In the other runoff race, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.