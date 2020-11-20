Georgia Secretary of State’s Office to certify General Election results

ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office will certify the results of the November 3rd General Election, today.

As of today, he says there were no election irregularities or voter fraud.

The hand count audit showed 4 counties missed counting about 6,000 votes because of missing memory cards or tabulating an entire box of absentee ballots.

Despite this audit, state leaders say it still gives President Elect Joe Biden a 12,000 vote lead to win Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

It’s the first time Georgia has voted for a Democratic President since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Under Georgia law, a second place candidate can still request a recount 48 hours after the state certifies which gives President Trump until Tuesday to request a recount.

But unlike this audit — this will be a statewide machine audit not a hand recount.

“Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie. As secretary of state, I believe the numbers we have presented are correct. The numbers reflect the verdict of the people and not a decision by the sec of state, courts or either campaigns,” said Raffensperger

Georgia law requires any recount to wrap up before December 14th when electors cast their ballots for the President.

Now the certification sits on Governor Brian Kemp’s desk who has until the end of the day Saturday to finalize the results.

The certified results of state and federal races can be found on the Secretary of State’s website: sos.ga.gov.

In certifying the results, the Secretary of State will affirm that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state and federal candidate. Further, the Secretary of State will affirm that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county. After the certification, the two-business-day time period begins for a candidate who lost by less than 0.5% of the vote to request a recount. Certification does not preclude the state from continuing any current investigations related to the General Election or from pursuing any future allegations that may arise from these elections.

