Georgia Secretary of State to hold press conference Thursday in State Capitol

ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Secretary of States Office is holding a news conference updating the public on the status of the ballot count in Georgia.
Earlier this week, Georgia election officials announced an audit of presidential election results, triggering a full hand recount.
