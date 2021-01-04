Georgia Secretary of State to hold press conference Monday

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office is set to hold a press conference Monday afternoon.
It’s set to start at 3 p.m.
This comes after a widely circulated recording of a phone call between Secretary Brad Raffensperger and President Trump made waves this weekend, during which the President asked Raffensperger to ‘find 11,780 votes’.
We’ll have a livestream of the press conference on this page once it begins and a replay shortly after.
