Georgia Secretary of State’s Office holds Monday press conference

ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Secretary of States Office is holding a news conference, Monday morning.

According to Gabe Sterling, Statewide Voter Systems Implementation Manager for the state of Georgia, the Secretary of State’s Office doesn’t see a legal pathway for allowing for generalized complaints against the outcome of the election concerning complaints claiming that the election was “stolen” – meanwhile, they are still investigating SPECIFIC cases of voter impropriety.

For the outcome of the Presidential race in Georgia to change, it would require overturning more than 12,000 votes, the current margin that stands between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, a margin Sterling said would be “a heavy lift to get that many ballots overturned.” According to the Secretary of State’s Office, there is currently no evidence of widespread voter fraud, despite incidental cases that are being investigated.

As to claims of absentee voter fraud and a failure on the part of election officials to properly match signatures on the security envelope and internal ballot with the on-record signatures, the rejection rate of signature match is within a similar percentile range of what has been seen in the state historically in terms of signature matching.

The difference this year in signature matching outcomes, 1.5% of ballots rejected due to mismatched or missing signatures compared to 2% historically, is due to new voter protections laws that allowing for a “curing period” in which those whose absentee ballots are rejected due to signature matching issues are alerted and allowed to provide evidence of their identity to local voting officials.

Sterling says that the widespread disinformation being spread about the election outcomes in Georgia have resulted in him being targeted for threats on his life and that of his family, necessitating 24-7 police protection. There have been multiple attempted hacks on his email account.

Whether he is concerned in relation to these threats, he says he feels worse for the 159 county election officials who are already “being run into the ground” by the stress of these ongoing efforts to defend the integrity of the 2020 General Election ballot count.

