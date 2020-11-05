Georgia Secretary of State’s Office delivers Thursday update on ballot count

(WJBF/GPB) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s office delivered an update on the status of ballots in Georgia.

Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling held the press conference.

Secretary of State Raffensperger has previously noted numerous security measures in place to secure the vote and increase public confidence in the electoral process:

Absentee drop boxes were locked at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, preventing illegal voting or potential fraud.

Surveillance cameras monitored drop boxes at all times.

State monitor is in the room with Fulton County for all counts and the public is welcome to observe any county as an added layer of transparency.

A pre-certification audit will provide additional confidence that the votes were accurately counted.

“We’re well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time,” Raffensperger said. “We’re as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”

