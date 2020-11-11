Georgia Secretary of State announces full hand recount of the presidential race; Biden leads by about 14,000

ATLANTA (AP/GPB) – Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference Wednesday that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20.
After results from the hand recount are certified, the losing campaign can then request another recount, which will be performed by machine, Raffensperger said.
President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes in the state.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Georgia-Missouri becomes 4th SEC game postponed this week
- Deputies: man charged with 6 counts of sex crimes against a child in Robeson County
- Horry County deputy coroner one of 2 charged with murder in connection with missing man’s death
- Georgia will conduct hand recount of 5 million ballots – how will it work?
- 54th CMA Awards set to kickoff in Nashville
- Destruction of murder hornets nest doesn’t end threat
- COVID-19: When should I quarantine? When can I see people if I’ve been exposed? Here are the facts
- Trump, Biden observe Veterans Day at separate ceremonies