Georgia Secretary of State Office holds Tuesday press conference

Georgia News
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office is holding a news conference on Tuesday morning.

It is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

We’ll have a replay shortly after it concludes.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story