Georgia's Heartbeat Bill passes through Senate

ATLANTA (WJBF) - The Georgia State Senate has passed House Bill 481.

That's what is commonly called "the fetal heartbeat bill."

It would ban abortion starting at 6 weeks after conception.

Many women don't even know they're pregnant at that time.

The capitol had been packed since early morning with hundreds of onlookers and hundreds of protestors.

NewsChannel 6 was there for the vote and got reaction from both sides.

"AYou began to form something in the womb that had it's own heartbeat, it's own circulatory system, it's own fingerprints. Everything about you was unique. The only difference between teh you that was then and the you that I'm looking at today, the only difference is nourishment and time," said Sen. Greg Dolezal/(R) Cumming, GA

"Many supporters, lawmakers of this bill have utilized their own personal religion, rather than scientific facts to prove the legitimacy of this bill. Choosing to let your own personal religious belief dictate everyone else's ability to have a choice in my mind is called dictatorship and far from the American way," said Sen. Valencia Seay/(D) Riverdale, GA

Governor Brian Kemp supports the bill. If signed, it goes into effect January 1st, 2020.