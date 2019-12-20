Georgia restores 22,000 purged voter registrations

SANDY SPRINGS, GA – MARCH 06: “I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at a polling station in St Andrew Presbyterian Church March 6, 2012 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Ten states, including Georgia, hold caucuses and primaries today for voters to pick their choices for the Republican presidential nominee. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – After purging more than 300,000 voters from the rolls, Georgia election officials have restored roughly 22,000 of them.

Secretary of state Brad Raffensperger’s office said Thursday there had been an error in the way their voting history was screened. Raffensperger’s office said the issue stemmed from the way the process of maintaining the voter list was carried out in 2015.

Election officials on Monday purged 308,753 voter registrations that were deemed inactive. A voting rights advocacy group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams filed an emergency motion seeking to stop part of the purge.

A federal judge heard arguments on it Thursday afternoon.