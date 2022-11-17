ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Department of Education is releasing data on how public schools and districts performed in the 2021-2022 school year.

But the state isn’t assigning A-to-F letter grades for a third year in a row because of limited data following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data released Wednesday showed a rise in high school graduation rates compared to 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

But academic scores fell for content mastery and readiness to advance to the next grade.

Those drops were not unexpected.

State test score results released in July showed test scores rose from 2021, but remained significantly below prepandemic levels.