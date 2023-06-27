AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Rising prices are taking a toll on people’s financial and mental health.

According to a team of analysts at USA Today Blueprint found that 51% of Georgia residents say they are now “very stressed” financially – that’s the 7th highest amount nationwide.

Key Findings for Georgia:

51% of people say they are “very stressed” financially

Only 4% of people say rising prices have caused them no additional financial stress

People aged 40 – 54 report the highest levels of financial stress

Hispanic and Black communities report the highest levels of financial stress

