AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Rising prices are taking a toll on people’s financial and mental health.
According to a team of analysts at USA Today Blueprint found that 51% of Georgia residents say they are now “very stressed” financially – that’s the 7th highest amount nationwide.
Key Findings for Georgia:
- 51% of people say they are “very stressed” financially
- Only 4% of people say rising prices have caused them no additional financial stress
- People aged 40 – 54 report the highest levels of financial stress
- Hispanic and Black communities report the highest levels of financial stress
For more information on the article click here