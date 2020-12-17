Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Toomey receives COVID vaccine

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Many hospitals across Atlanta will start vaccinating health care workers this week including Grady, Emory, Wellstar and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The state’s Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, got the vaccine at Grady Memorial Thursday afternoon along with a front line nurse.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the vaccines will be a heavy logistical lift with such a large campaign but says its safe and effective.

The state’s health department says it’s received about 84,000 doses of the vaccine in Georgia with the Savannah and Atlanta areas receiving around 22,000 doses.

Pfizer will ship the remaining 60,000 directly to the hospitals around the state by Friday.

Health care workers and those who live and work at long term care facilities are in the first phase of vaccination.

“This vaccine is safe, and effective and the tool to go back to as our Georgia lifestyle and I want to thank you for your support for us during this time.” said Dr. Toomey.

Once the FDA approves the Moderna vaccine under emergency use authorization, the state health department expects another 174,000 doses to be shipped and expects weekly shipments to be sent directly to providers.

