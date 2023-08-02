GEORGIA (AP) – Four district attorneys in Georgia, including Augusta’s DA Jared Williams, are asking a judge to strike down a law creating a commission to discipline and remove prosecutors, arguing it violates the U.S. and Georgia constitutions.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Atlanta comes after Republicans pushed through a law creating the panel earlier this year.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has said the law will curb “far-left prosecutors” who are “making our communities less safe.”

But opponents say the law illegally removes the discretion of prosecutors to decide which cases to try.

The legal dispute is part of a national fight over how punitive prosecutors should be.