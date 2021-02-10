Georgia prosecutor opens election probe after Trump call

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with members of the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia prosecutor’s office is confirming that it has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the outcome of last year’s general election.

A spokesman for the Fulton County District Attorney’s office who confirmed the investigation Wednesday did not specifically mention former President Donald Trump. But Trump has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state’s top elections official.

Spokesman Jeff DiSantis told The Associated Press he couldn’t name the subjects of the investigation, but said “the matters reported on over the last several weeks are the matters being investigated.”

You can read the full letter below or by clicking HERE