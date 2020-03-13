ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Power announced Friday they won’t cut off power on outstanding bills for the next 30 days.
“Our teams are always prepared to respond in challenging situations and I am confident we will continue to meet the needs of our customers during this unprecedented time. It’s what we do. “Georgia Power’s operational plans, systems, infrastructure and generating plants are all designed with reliability in mind. We remain focused on ensuring both the well-being of our employees and the continuity of services for our customers.”Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power
LATEST NEWS STORIES
- Governor announces 3 additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas, state total presumptive cases now 9
- Georgia Power says they won’t cut off power on outstanding bills for the next 30 days
- Current school cancellations in the CSRA
- Walmart to turn portions of parking lots into drive-thru testing centers for COVID-19
- Quarantine space under construction in Monroe County